AEW rolled into TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 21) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage match (20-man, two-ring Battle Royal) to earn a TNT title shot at the All Out PPV. Allin won with a flying spear on Swerve Strickland that sent both men out of the ring, with Swerve hitting the ground first.

Here is the list of the 20 men who competed in Royal Rampage: Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Jay Lethal, Nick Wayne, Minoru Suzuki, Brian Cage, Ethan Page, Komander, Butcher, Big Bill, The Blade, Brother Zay, Toa Liona, Matt Sydal, Bishop Kaun, Matt Hardy, Daddy Magic, Jeff Jarrett, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager. The battle royal had staggered entries, and this is the order that the 20 men entered the match.

Kris Statlander retained the TBS championship with a victory over Marina Shafir.

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed won a trios match against QTV members Aaron Solo, Johnny TV, and QT Marshall.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?