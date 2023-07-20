After the events of Blood & Guts, it was pretty clear that AEW was fast-tracking a story between Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to duke it out for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 21. That match is now official as the PPV main event.

During Blood & Guts, Claudio accidentally collided with force into PAC when Kenny Omega sidestepped. PAC took it personal and abandoned the Blackpool Combat Club to exit the match.

Backstage, Claudio searched for the Bastard. He didn’t want to wait until next week’s Dynamite to fight. Claudio proposed that PAC step up to fill in for the injured Mark Briscoe at Death Before Dishonor. On a different side of the venue, PAC spoke his piece to accept the world title bout. The Bastard plans to hurt, embarrass, and take the championship from Claudio. PAC spiced it up with curse words.

After what happened at #BloodAndGuts between #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO and @BASTARDPAC, Claudio has demanded that the Bastard face him at #ROHDBD #DeathBeforeDishonor THIS FRIDAY LIVE on PPV, to which the Bastard had a very straightforward response. pic.twitter.com/xpBI9c4V9A — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 20, 2023

Tony Khan made it official.

The Death Before Dishonor card currently includes:

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC

