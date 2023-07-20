Last night (July 19) on Dynamite, AEW spent some time trying to generate suspense about a potential alliance between Chris Jericho & Don Callis.

Callis has been trying to recruit his old friend into his “Family” for weeks, telling stories of their shared history in an attempt to get Jericho to join him & his “son” Konosuke Takeshita.

Back from an eventful weekend trip to Mexico, Don seemed to be continuing those efforts over a meal somewhere in Boston — and Chris seemed to be receptive. We know that because Alex Marvez (no, Excalibur, we won’t call him “Al Scoops”) caught them on film in one segment...

Why are Chris Jericho and Don Callis having a secret meeting?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/5K1kvXf1OR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

In another, they seemed to bond over insulting Marvez when he tried to get a word with them as they were arriving to TD Garden for the show:

Alex Marvez continues to hunt down the big story!



What is going on with Chris Jericho and Don Callis?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @TheDonCallis | @Alexmarvez pic.twitter.com/IsS8wWS06F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

At said show, Jericho got the cold shoulder from his two proteges, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, after they lost the Blind Eliminator Tournament final to MJF & Adam Cole. That a week after Jake Hager was so discussed with The Wizard he ditched the purple bucket hat he liked so much.

Later on Wednesday night, Callis pulled Takeshita out of the main event, screwing over the Blackpool Combat Club in the process. The same BCC who just shook hands with Kenny Omega after his Golden Elite side beat them in Blood & Guts; the same Omega that Don’s been torturing for months, and who he flew to Tijuana on Saturday just to torment some more.

Nobody goes it alone in AEW, and these guys aren’t Wardlow or Keith Lee out there. They need numbers to succeed. They know it. We know it. Let’s put Jericho in the Callis Family, get into their feud with The Elite, and see how it goes.

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out our playlist of highlights from July 19’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

No more running! FTW Champ, Hook takes on former friend Jack Perry!

Doctors don’t get paid by the hour! Dr. Britt Baker DMD in action!

Finals Bay Bay! AEW Champ MJF & Adam Cole vs Guevara & Garcia in blind finals

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE! The Golden Elite vs BCC in Blood & Guts!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.