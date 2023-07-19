Bryan Danielson won his dream match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month with a broken freakin’ arm. His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie “Bella” Garcia, soon announced the break was worse than initially believed... and that was the last we heard.

Until earlier tonight (July 19), when the American Dragon tweeted an update about his condition before the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight! pic.twitter.com/6lKHsZk65f — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 19, 2023

Danielson said at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum that he thought he’d be out 6-8 weeks, but that was before we knew how bad the break was. So while Bryan’s two weeks down the road to recovery after surgery to realign his bone with a bunch of hardware, we still assume it will be at least a few months before we see him again.

But then again, we’d have assumed there was no way he could wrestle for ten minutes after suffering that break — and that’s apparently what he did on June 25 in Chicago. So we’ll just wait for further word before we doubt the Dragon.