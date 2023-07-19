Shark Week brings us Blood & Guts cage construction, and Shark Boy!

Warner Bros Discovery says they love how AEW is willing to work with them to promote projects on their other networks. Remember the August 2022 episode main event-ed by American Dragon Bryan Danielson vs. Dragonslayer Daniel Garcia, with Ricky The Dragon Steamboat as guest timekeeper and a Dragon Lee match on the undercard in support of, you guessed it, Frank Stallone HBO’s House of the Dragon?

A new example is Blood & Guts. After being associated with one Fyter Fest match last year, in 2023 Dynamite’s annual War Games-inspired match is promoting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. We were alerted to that fact when they tweeted out his cool, time-lapse video of the construction of the Blood & Guts cage earlier this afternoon:

: Building a shark cage for tonight’s match with #AEWDynamite



Check out our Instagram stories today because #SharkWeek mascot Chompie will be getting in on the fun with @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/1VVJ5vYzGY — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 19, 2023

The mention of a Shark Week mascot named “Chompie” mostly made me wonder if Shark Week has jumped the shark, but it also made me curious enough to check those Instagram Stories. It was there that I turned the corner on Shark Week, Chompie and any worries I had about AEW/WBD marketing synergy.

Because that’s where I found out TNA’s Shark Boy is backstage at Dynamite. SHELL YEAH!

Chompie is also choppin’ it up with Colt Cabana, -1, and Kris Statlander. They’re even scissoring with Max Caster. But nothing popped us like this absolute icon...

The cage looks cool too, though.