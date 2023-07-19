Dynamite airs tonight (July 19) with a live show from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the fourth episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards All In, which takes place on August 27.

Jon Moxley finally gets to bleed as much as he wants to in AEW

Blood & Guts is finally here! Kota Ibushi is set to make his long-awaited AEW debut, joining forces with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks to form The Golden Elite. They’ll go to war tonight against PAC, Konosuke Takeshita, and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

The rules for the match are as follows:

There will be two rings, covered by one giant cage. One man from each team will start things off inside the cage for a period of five minutes.

Another man will enter the cage every two minutes. I don’t believe that AEW has announced which team will get to enter first. But let’s just say that if this advantage is determined via coin toss, the coin will be heavily weighted in favor of Blackpool Combat Club.

The match officially begins once all 10 men have entered the cage.

The winning team will be determined by submission or surrender.

It goes without saying that this will be one of AEW’s bloodiest and most violent matches of 2023, and it could very well take up the entire second hour of Dynamite’s TV broadcast. Pretty much every wrestler who is willing to bleed will be covered in red by the end of this fight. Jon Moxley sometimes receives criticism for bleeding too often, but if there is ever one match stipulation that warrants him bleeding as much as he wants to, it’s definitely Blood & Guts.

This match can only be won by submission or surrender, and it sounds like Wheeler Yuta is wrestling on a partially torn hamstring. I’m no genius, but it seems like the clearest path to victory for the babyfaces is to target Yuta’s injury and force him to give up.

Kenny Omega plans to finally get his hands on Don Callis after The Golden Elite win. But what shape is Don in after he was roughed up in a bizarre incident this weekend after TripleMania? Will Chris Jericho come out to save Don if he is in danger?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF are best buddies who are taking on the team of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia tonight in the final match of the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament. The winning team gets to challenge FTR for the AEW world tag team titles. Will Guevara push back if Garcia wants to cheat to win again? Will Cole and MJF earn the loudest pop of the night when they finally hit that double clothesline?

FTW Champion HOOK defends the unrecognized gold tonight against Jungle Boy Jack Perry. This is Perry’s first match as a heel, so he’ll presumably have new entrance music and change up some of the things he does in the ring. A loss for Boy during his first match as heel could ruin his push and momentum, so HOOK is in serious danger of suffering his first ever loss in AEW tonight. Jungle probably needs help to win, though, so perhaps he will hire a henchman like Big Bill to interfere on his behalf.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Swerve Strickland got the better of the debuting Nick Wayne last week, after screwing Darby Allin out of the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament earlier in the night. Swerve also has Keith Lee still hunting him down for revenge, I think. Which one of these babyfaces will get their hands on Strickland first?

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy barely survived a Battle of the Belts match against Lance Archer, retaining the gold via count out. How soon will Archer be back for a rematch, and will he dump Jake “The Snake” Roberts as his manager before then?

- Which woman will be next to answer TBS Champion Kris Statlander’s open challenge? And when will former champion Jade Cargill return to AEW?

- AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Taya Valkyrie at Battle of the Belts and says she is running out of new opponents. However, she has yet to defend the gold in a singles match against Hikaru Shida or Britt Baker, so one of them will be sure to come knocking on her door very soon.

- Jeff Jarrett and his crew plan to eliminate Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Brother Zay later this week in the Royal Rampage battle royal. But now that AEW is finished with its Canada tour, will Jeff Hardy return tonight to join in on the fun?

- The Acclaimed plan to win the AEW world trios titles from House of Black later this week on Collision. Before they get there, though, they might have to deal with more of Harley Cameron and Johnny TV’s antics tonight.

- It looks like Scorpio Sky wants the next shot at TNT Champion Christian Luchasaurus, but you might have to tune into Collision on Saturday to see how that plays out.

- Tony Khan is running out of time to book matches and find a main event opponent for ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at this Friday’s Death Before Dishonor PPV, so there could be some angles or promos tonight making new matches official for that event.

- Where the f*** is Wardlow?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?