AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 19, 2023): Blood & Guts!

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (July 12) at 8 pm ET on TBS.
AEW is back in the U.S., and bringing their annual Blood & Guts match to Boston’s TD Garden. The war between Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite should finally be settled when Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita & the returning PAC get in the cage with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page & the debuting Kota Ibushi! Plus, best buds MJF & Adam Cole try to win a Tag title shot when they face Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator Tournament finals, HOOK puts the FTW belt on the line against Jungle Boy Jack Perry — and more!
