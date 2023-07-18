The numbers are in for the fifth episode of AEW Collision on TNT — and Battle of the Belts VII, which (mostly) aired live immediately following the company’s regular two hour Saturday night show.

Headlined by Ricky Starks win over CM Punk in the finals of this year’s men’s Owen Hart Tournament, Wrestlenomics reports Collision had an audience of 579,000 and drew a .20 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s just slightly less than the week before, and in the general vicinity of the second episode last month.

It seems fans stuck around for BotB, too. That hour’s three title matches (or two and a half, considering the havoc Calgary weather played during the finish of the Women’s championship bout) was watched by 524,000 viewers and scored a .15 in 18-49. Those are the best numbers that brand’s done since its second episode in April of 2022.

No ranking information as of this writing, but AEW’s shows had competition from a baseball game on FOX and UFC prelims airing on ESPN. If Collision, et al continue to produce similar results, they should keep TNT in or around the cable originals top ten — which is reportedly what Tony Khan’s partners at Warner Bros Discovery are looking for them to do on Saturday nights.

Here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history, and a rundown of how all seven BotB specials have performed:

Battle of the Belts

For complete results from Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here. Battle of the Belts was covered in that same live blog, but got its own reactions post here.