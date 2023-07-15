The women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament wrapped up on tonight’s (July 15) episode of AEW Collision, with Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho taking place in the final round. Willow and Ruby used to be tag team partners, but Ruby turned her back on Willow for the Outcasts a while back, making this one extra personal.

Nightingale advanced to the final after defeating Nyla Rose and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in prior rounds, while Soho got here after beating Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Skye Blue.

Ruby was hell-bent on ensuring that she would not lose in the final match of the Owen in consecutive years, pulling off some shady shenanigans with the ref and almost scoring the win with the No Future kick.

But Nightingale would not be denied. She got Soho up for the Dr. Bomb and that was all she wrote.

Your 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's bracket winner is Willow Nightingale!



Battle of the Belts VII for an official ceremony with Martha Hart.



All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023

AEW fans have been giving big reactions to Willow for months, and now she can celebrate with the Owen Hart Cup.

What did you think of the 2023 women’s Owen Hart Tournament, Cagesiders?