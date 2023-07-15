AEW sends HOOK vs. Perry, Royal Rampage battle royal to Blood & Guts taping

Rampage last night (July 14) put the finishing touches on AEW’s cards for tonight, with Willow Nightingale advancing to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament women’s final on Collision and Women’s World & International title matches added to Battle of the Belts VII.

It also added a couple things to what was already a pretty huge taping next Wednesday (July 19) at Boston’s TD Garden.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has been successfully ducking HOOK since turning on the FTW champion at Forbidden Door. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is done chasing Perry’s punk ass. He pressed pause on the delicious plate of pasta he was enjoying while dining al fresco in Manhattan to tell his former tag partner its on for Dynamite next week.

It’s on….challenge is out, than crush the macaroni! pic.twitter.com/7CCvqCA03P — taz (@OfficialTAZ) July 15, 2023

That gives us three matches for Wednesday night on TBS:

• Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta and Konosuke Takeshita & PAC vs. The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, The Young Bucks & Hangman Page) in Blood & Guts • MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the final of the Blind Eliminator Tournament for an AEW Tag Team championship match • HOOK (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry for the FTW championship

AEW also added a couple things to the next Rampage, which will air on Fri., July 21 but be taped at the Garden after that Blood & Guts match. As they did last year, they’ll make use of the two ring set-up for Dynamite’s main event by having a “Royal Rampage” battle royal. Last year’s included 20 men and the winner got a World title shot. The stakes weren’t confirmed for the 2023 edition, and so far we only know that Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah “Brother Zay” Kassidy, and Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Statnam Singh will continue their issues with one another in it.

Another group feud — QTV vs. The Acclaimed — will also be featured next Friday. QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Johnny TV will take on Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Billy ”Daddy Ass” Gunn in a trios match.

Those are the only two things currently announced for Rampage.

Sound like a good reason to stare at a screen for three non-consecutive hours next week?