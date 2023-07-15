AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VII results, live blog (July 15, 2023): CM Punk in the Owen final

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision — and Battle of the Belts VII, airing live tonight (July 8) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is wrapping up their Canadian tour with a big show from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Owen Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta.

Which is fitting, as tonight we’ll see both finals in this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with CM Punk taking on Ricky Starks while Ruby Soho battles Willow Nightingale for the Owen Cup and title. During Collision, FTR will also put their AEW Tag Team championship on the line against Bullet Club Gold. Then on Battle of the Belts, International champ Orange Cassidy’s latest defense will be against Lance Archer, Luchasaurus will give Shawn Spears a shot at the TNT title, and Taya Valkryie tries to take the AEW Women’s World championship away from Toni Storm.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision (and Battle of the Belts) live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION & BATTLE OF THE BELTS VII RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 15