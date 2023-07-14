WWE Hall of Famer is headed to AEW Collision

AEW will hold the finals of their second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament tomorrow night (July 15) on Collision in Hart’s hometown of Calgary.

CM Punk & Samoa Joe and Ruby Soho & the winner of Rampage’s Willow Nightingale/Athena match will square off in the ring for the honor of accepted the Owen Cup & belt from Dr. Martha Hart in front of several thousand Canadian fans... and at least one WWE Hall of Famer & wrestling legend who worked with Hart during a formative stretch of his own career.

Jushin Thunder Liger has tweeted that he’s been invited to the show and is on his way to Calgary.

A translation of which reads:

I am at Haneda Airport now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart’s memorial tournament ☆ I’m looking forward to Calgary after a long time

Long before WWE honored him, back when he was still just Keiichi Yamada, Liger did an excursion from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to Calgary-based Stampede Wrestling in 1987. They teamed together while Liger was in Canada, and when he returned to Japan Hart travelled with him for the first of several visits to NJPW. They faced each other in New Japan several times, including in a match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title when Owen held it in 1988, and during 1991’s junior heavyweight tournament (then known as Top of the Super Juniors).

AEW hasn’t mentioned Liger in their promotion of tomorrow’s show, so it’s not known at this time if he’ll appear on the TNT broadcast.