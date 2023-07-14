Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in the semifinal round of the women’s Owen Hart tournament.

Also on the card: Trent Beretta vs. Lance Archer, Naturally Limitless vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang, Konosuke Takeshita in action, we’ll hear from Toni Storm and Dark Order, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 14