Mark Briscoe injured, pulled from ROH PPV main event world title shot

Mark Briscoe was set to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 21. Unfortunately, Briscoe suffered an injury and was pulled from the bout.

Tony Khan broke the news via the Twitter machine.

Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21. We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday. We will address Claudio’s ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS. Again, everyone at @AEW + @ringofhonor is wishing Mark Briscoe the very best in his injury recovery. Thank you all.

Fightful is reporting that Briscoe suffered a knee injury that may require surgery.

Moving forward, Claudio will need a new challenger, and that will be addressed next week. Since Blood & Guts is Blackpool Combat Club versus the Golden Elite, it would make sense for one of those opponents to fill in on a quick substitution. The story would be built already from this feud. If I had my druthers, Hangman Page would get the slot. I have no doubt that the cowboy would put on a banger of a match against Claudio.

Who would you like to see step up as the replacement for Mark Briscoe in the Death Before Dishonor main event?