Report: AEW now has a list of banned moves

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW has sent out a document that outlines a list of moves that are either banned or require approval from above.

The banned moves list includes unprotected chair shots to the head, strikes to the back of the head, blind moves backward into the turnbuckle (like the buckle bomb), spitting, and selling like one is having a seizure. Wrestlers are also prohibited from physical contact with the crowd, including taking food or drinks from the fans in attendance. Weapons and projectiles in the crowd are a no-no, as is bleeding in the audience.

The list of moves that require approval from above is much broader and includes things like:

Bumps on the ring apron or outside the ring

Any spot with tables/ladders/chairs

All variations of piledrivers, hurricanranas, and sit-down drivers

Using weapons and throwing objects

Choking with hands or weapons

High risk dives and top rope moves

Bleeding on purpose

Injury spots

Any spots or brawling in the crowd

Any spots involving non-wrestlers like referees and managers

Do you think these upcoming changes will help keep AEW wrestlers safer and healthier going forward, while reducing the number of times the same spots are repeated during a given TV show? Will AEW have trouble enforcing these rules and guidelines?

