The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 12) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 825,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall viewership slightly dropped from last week’s 855K, while the key demo rating remained the same.

There’s no word yet on where these results place in the cable rankings for the night. Last week, the 0.29 demo rating was good enough for first place, and AEW President Tony Khan made sure to let us know about it with visual evidence. I’m sure he’ll chime in soon enough if Dynamite once again finishes at or near the top of the chart.

This week’s episode of Dynamite was hyped up with the tease of The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club each making HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS on their mystery partners for next week’s Blood & Guts match. The numbers should increase for the actual match itself when Kota Ibushi makes his long-awaited AEW debut next Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.