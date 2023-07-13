MJF mocks Hulk Hogan while bragging about his giant bodyslam

The hot new tag team of Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF is taking over pro wrestling. That much seemed evident on last night’s (July 12) episode of Dynamite when MJF worked the crowd into a frenzy for his incredible body slam on Big Bill.

Earlier today, MJF celebrated his big moment with the following tweet:

I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole,



Brother. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2023

Hulk Hogan’s bodyslam on Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 in the Pontiac Silverdome is one of the most famous moments in pro wrestling history. Since then, Hogan has embellished the details of the moment by increasing Andre’s weight, increasing the number of fans who were in attendance, and increasing the number of muscles he tore while performing the move. It’s one of the reasons why so many wrestling fans roll their eyes whenever Hogan makes an outlandish claim.

MJF is well aware of Hogan’s shtick and reputation, and he doesn’t hesitate to mock it with the above tweet, brother.

With that bodyslam out of the way, most AEW fans are now sitting on the edge of their seats in anticipation of MJF and Cole performing a double clothesline. Do you think we’ll get to see it next week when they take on Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the final match of the Blind Eliminator tournament?

