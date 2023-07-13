As expected, last night’s episode (July 12) of AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega naming longtime friend Kota Ibushi as the fifth man for The Elite in next week’s Blood & Guts match.

The reveal was rather unconventional; Kenny was about to be maimed and/or murdered by the Blackpool Combat Club until he was saved by Ibushi a video package of Ibushi that bought enough time for Hangman Page and the Young Bucks to appear and disrupt the BCC’s plans.

Even though Ibushi wasn’t there in person for the big reveal, he made sure to comment about the news on social media:

Kept you waiting huh.

I've been watching AEW this whole time. Kenny, your 5th man is...the Golden Elite's Kota Ibushi!!



Sorry I'm late Page, Bucks, Kenny. Next week I'll be there!! Kota Ibushi is finally back at full strength so shall we change the world together?



Let's go!! https://t.co/2z4MlKNtXI — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) July 13, 2023

The idea that Ibushi is back at full strength for a WarGames style match that already includes top caliber wrestlers like Omega, the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, PAC, Hangman Page, Konosuke Takeshita, and Claudio Castagnoli...Blood & Guts has the potential to be a match of the year candidate.

