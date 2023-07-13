AEW rolled into SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 14) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes) picked up a win over Jericho Appreciation Society (Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang).

Taya Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen in a short match. Toni Storm and Saraya confronted Valkyrie afterwards, calling her a loser for being Canadian. Taya challenged Storm to a match for the AEW women’s world championship in Calgary at Battle of the Belts, and it was made official.

Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) beat Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor). After the match, Archer challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for the AEW International championship at Battle of the Belts. Archer threatened to do more damage to the Best Friends before Cassidy came out to accept the match.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mentallo.

Willow Nightingale beat Athena to advance to the final round of the women’s Owen Hart tournament. It will be Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho on AEW Collision this Saturday night.

