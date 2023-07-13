Squeezed into the second hour of the July 12 AEW Dynamite was a music video premiere from QTV’s Harley Cameron.

This continued the group’s issues with The Acclaimed, and was just a better produced version of Cameron’s rap from the Rampage last month when John “Johnny TV” Morrison joined QT Marshall’s group. Both include Eminem’s record-setting speed verse from “Godzilla” that Harley follows with an “I’m that good baby, I just quoted Shady” line.

Harley Cameron pulled a Queen Herby and dropped some damn bars...#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LCNdOSBpyM — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 13, 2023

Question is... is it good?

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that — outside of appropriate and inappropriate praise for Cameron’s appearance — the internet is divided. We found a roughly equal number of “Harley ATE” and “TK never put that trash on Dynamite again” comments & tweets.

(Me? I’d say Cameron immediately shoots to the upper echelon of wrestling’s rappers, which is what I like to call “damning with faint praise”.)

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out our playlist of highlights from the July 12 edition Dynamite.

A Family Man? A conflicted Chris Jericho takes on the high-flying Komander

Orange & Darby Vs Sammy & Garcia: Blind Tag Team Tournament Turmoil!

Finals Bound Bay Bay? AEW Champion MJF & Adam Cole vs Big Bill & Brian Cage

Better Than You Bay Bay look towards Hartford!

Survive & Advance! Ruby Soho vs Skye Blue in the Owen Hart Tournament

New kid in town? Swerve Strickland takes on a debuting Nick Wayne

Who’s the 5th? BCC & The Elite reveal their final members for Blood & Guts!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.