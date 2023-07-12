AEW’s annual Blood & Guts match is next Wednesday (July 19), when Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite will go to war in the two rings-one cage match. Tony Khan told us that this week’s Dynamite would reveal the fifth member of both teams, and anticipation was high to find out who would join Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Konosuke Takeshita on Team BCC... and even higher to see if Kota Ibushi would reunite with Kenny Omega & the rest of Team Elite (The Young Bucks & Hangman Page).

Even though he’s not officially affiliated with the BCC, Takeshita’s “father” Don Callis came out to reveal their fifth. But first, he had to run down his old “nephew” Kenny Omega.

Omega’s charge of the ring brought out Konosuke & Jon Moxley... and the Club’s final teammate. The Bastard PAC!

The 5th man on the side of the #BlackpoolCombatClub has been revealed: it is none other than The Bastard PAC, and he is OUT FOR REVENGE against Kenny Omega!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

We haven’t seen PAC since Death Triangle lost their best-of-seven Trios title series to The Elite, so he fits well with the heels. As for the babyfaces? He wasn’t in the building, but as many predicted and hoped, it will be Kenny’s Golden Lovers partner. Kota Ibushi is coming to AEW for a Golden Elite reunion!

The Golden Star wasn’t there in person, but his video was enough to get the Club to retreat up the ramp while Omega closed the show with a promo about how his side represents friendship & love while the Blackpool Combat Club & allies rep hatred.

He's coming! Heart, Passion, Soul, Friendship & Love: with the addition of @ibushi_kota, it will be #TheGoldenElite against the #BCC at #BloodAndGuts NEXT WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @TDGarden at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!

Which one are you betting on in Blood & Guts?

