Skye Blue had her work cut out for her in her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal match on the July 12 AEW Dynamite in Saskatoon. She not only had to face to Ruby Soho, the young star would have to deal with Soho’s Outcasts teammates Saraya & Toni Storm.

Referee Stephon Smith eventually threw the heels out, but not until after they’d whipped Blue knee first into the ring steps.

The AEW Women's World champion Toni Storm with the distraction.

But has paid for it greatly!



Soho targeted the knee from there on, including almost securing a submission with a half-crab. Displaying the babyface fire that’s fueled her recent rise, Skye kept fighting. But she could only do so much on one good leg. Unable to hit her Code Blue, Blue got desperate. That was all the opening Ruby needed to punch her ticket to her second straight Owen final.

She’ll find out who her opponent is on Rampage (taping tonight and airing Friday). That’s where the re-scheduled match between Willow Nightingale & Athena takes place. The finals will then happen on Collision this Saturday in Calgary, along with CM Punk vs. Ricky Stark for the men’s Cup & belt.

