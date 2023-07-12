The finals of AEW’s Blind Eliminator Tournament are set

AEW’s Blind Eliminator Tournament “randomly” paired up members of the roster in teams to compete for a shot at the company’s Tag titles. On the July 12 episode of Dynamite, the last four of those teams faced off in the semifinals.

In the first semifinal of the night, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy took on Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia. That second pair are teammates in Jericho Appreciation Society, but Chris Jericho’s squad hasn’t been on the same page for a while. Issues between Garcia & Guevara were evident from their entrance, and continued in the ring where the face-leaning Spanish God didn’t always appreciate his partner’s tactics...

That played into the ending, but it wasn’t the deciding factor. Mogul Embassy’s Prince Nana showed up to encourage Garcia to use Allin’s skateboard as a weapon against Cassidy. Darby was able to keep that from happening, but it was a set-up. Swerve Strickland swooped in to blast Allin with a knee, getting revenge for being eliminated from the tournament by OC & Sting’s friend last week.

Sammy didn’t like it (he shook the losing team’s hand after the match), but he didn’t argue. Swerve & Allin’s story will likely continue later when Strickland takes on Darby’s friend & protege Nick Wayne...

In the meantime, Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole continued to bond. Cole even told MJF he was “cool” after the World champ revealed he didn’t have any friends during a Fight Forever multi-player sesh.

That concerned Cole’s girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker and his friend Roderick Strong, but the Panama City Playboy looked like he was all in on the “Better Than You BAY BAY” team. Faced with Big Bill & Brian Cage, MJF wasn’t sure how much he wanted to stick around in the tournament, though.

He did, however, like the idea of making Bill the Andre to his Hulkster...

It didn’t happen on the first couple of tries, but then Large William disrespected the team shirt. That got Max to “Hulk Up” and slam Bill, much to the delight of Cole & the Saskatoon crowd.

MJF’s desired double clothesline finish didn’t go as well — he & Cole got double clotheslined twice instead. But teamwork did lead to Cage taking a BOOM knee, and Friedman & his only friend are headed to the finals.

"If we stay on the same page that we've been on. You are looking at the NEW AEW World tag team champions" - Adam Cole.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @briancagegmsi | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/jZjk2jIrbe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023

(I’m going to be heartbroken when MJF betrays Cole.)

MJF & Cole will face Guevara & Garcia next Wednesday in Boston. The winner of that will then get a shot at whoever the tag champs are on the July 29 episode of Collision.

