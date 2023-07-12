Report: Brian Pillman, Jr. exits AEW after contract expires

Brian Pillman, Jr. debuted for AEW at the company’s inaugural PPV, 2019’s Double or Nothing. He’s now reportedly exited the promotion after the expiration of his contract. PWInsider reported that after the 29 year old was removed from the roster page of AEW’s website.

Coming off a run in MLW, the second generation wrestler seemed like someone Tony Khan might feature in his new promotion. But while Pillman Jr. was a prominent part of AEW both as a singles performer and with his Varsity Blonds teammates Griff Garrison & Julia Hart, he never rose above the midcard. Much of his work there, especially for the past year or so, was done on AEW’s YouTube series Dark & Elevation.

With Garrison injured and Hart moved to House of Black, Pillman was set-up to work with Arn & Brock Anderson late last year. That didn’t amount to much, however. In 2023, he’s only wrestled nine time for AEW — and only one of those was televised.

Pillman, Jr. has remained active on the independent scene throughout his AEW run, and that figures to continue. Neither he nor the company have acknowledged or commented on reports of his departure.