AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 11, 2023): Tournament semifinals

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (July 12) at 8 pm ET on TBS.
AEW’s Canadian tour hits the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan as The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club will each reveal the fifth & final member of their team for next week’s Blood & Guts match. This week’s show also features three tournament semifinals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage and Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia the Blind Eliminator Tournament for a Tag title shot, and like Dr. Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue for a chance at The Owen Hart Cup & belt. Plus, Chris Jericho takes on Komander while weighing an offer from Don Callis, Swerve Strickland battles the debuting Nick Wayne — and more!
