We only have a little more than a week before The Elite & Blackpool Combat Club take their feud into AEW’s annual Blood & Guts match. But we still only know four members of each five person team.

Never fear, though. We won’t have to wait until the match happens on the July 19 Dynamite from Boston’s TD Garden to learn who will round out each side. AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan announced yesterday that BCC & The Elite will each reveal their fifth man on Dynamite tomorrow night (July 12).

If one of those HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS isn’t the AEW debut of Kota Ibushi for a reunion with his Golden Lovers’ partner Kenny Omega — and The Young Bucks & Hangman Page — there will be some disappointed DDT Pro, Being The Elite & New Japan fans out there.

Here’s the current line-up for this week’s Dynamite: