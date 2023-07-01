Bullet Club Gold gets two new members

Last week’s episode of Collision featured Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns teaming up to give CM Punk his first official loss on AEW’s new Saturday show. Afterwards, The Gunns gestured alongside Bullet Club Gold with their guns in the air. Did that mean they were officially joining the gold club?

Jay White answered that question in the affirmative on tonight’s (July 1) Collision, declaring that the Bang Bang Gang is in full force now that the Golden Gunns are new members:

The Bang Bang Gang is in FULL FORCE with The Golden Gunns in Bullet Club Gold.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn | #JuiceRobinson pic.twitter.com/oXuouaFcxM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

It was announced later in the show that White and Juice Robinson are getting a title eliminator match against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler next week. If Bullet Club Gold wins, they will receive a future match for the AEW world tag team championship against FTR.

