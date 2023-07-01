Samoa Joe advances to face CM Punk in the Owen Hart tournament

Tonight’s (July 1) episode of AEW Collision featured the final three matches in the opening round of the men’s Owen Hart tournament.

First up was Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. There was a pre-taped promo where Rhodes talked about grit and experience giving him the edge in this fight. And the old man was almost right, as he survived Hobbs’ spinebuster and came back with multiple piledrivers and a Cross Rhodes. But the numbers game is more important than grit and experience; Dustin was defeated after repeated interference from the QTV crew.

The next tournament match saw Ricky Starks take on Juice Robinson, with Jay White and the Ass Boys banned from ringside. Without the numbers advantage, the heel lost this time. Starks moves on to face Hobbs in the next round.

The main event of Collision featured the tournament match of Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe. CM Punk was on commentary for this bout, because he’s facing the winner next week on Collision.

Samoa proved to be the better man, choking out Strong for the victory.

After the match was over, Joe grabbed a chair and teased going after CM. But instead of attacking Punk, Samoa went back in the ring and made sure to send Roderick out on a stretcher.

Samoa Joe sends a violent message to the former AEW World champion CM Punk!



Local paramedics come to the aid of Roderick Strong after the vicious attack at the hands of Samoa Joe.



Joe took his leave from the ring as Punk entered. Adam Cole also showed up, very concerned about the health of his longtime friend.

Do you like how the Owen Hart tournament is shaping up so far, Cagesiders?