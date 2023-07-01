Good news for fans of the Adam Cole/MJF odd couple act

To this point, it’s seemed like AEW’s Blind Eliminator Tournament is as much about stringing out the World title feud between Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole as determining who gets a shot at the company’s tag titles (it should also reignite the Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee program, but we’re not going to make any assumptions there just yet).

You’ll hear no complaints about that from yours truly, though. Because based on their promo exchanges and the backstage scenes between them on the latest Dynamite, the chemistry between MJF & Cole elevates the angle above most of the times we’ve seen wrestling companies force a pair of rivals to team-up.

It’s aware it’s just the latest example of this kind of story, too. They’ve used Max’s kayfabe hatred of watching & appearing on wrestling shows to explain why he won’t see Cole telling his friend Roderick Strong that he’s “just playing along” with the champ’s bonding exercises during scenes on Dynamite. And they’ve even used the often awkward team merch (* cough * Y2AJ * cough *) as part of the story...

MJF had a gift for Adam Cole and it's a "Better Than You BAYBAY" shirt



You can tell this two's are genuinely enjoying working with each other#AEWDynamite #TNTAfrica pic.twitter.com/ImkeMQjzjF — Christopher (@Christo79744616) June 29, 2023

Why do we bring this up? Because we learned on Rampage last night (June 30) that Better Than You BAY BAY duo will have their first Tournament match on the July 5 Dynamite.

“In action” usually means squashing local talent, which would extend the story, which — again — fine by me.

Here’s the line-up for the next Dynamite: