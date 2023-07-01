AEW Collision results, live blog (July 1, 2023): Owen Hart Tournament matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing tonight (July 1) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW taped this week’s show at Hamilton, Ontario’s FirstOntario Centre (spoilers are here, if you’re interested — and if you are and want to chat about them in the comments below, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight we’ll see the remaining three first round matches in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong — and that last one will have CM Punk (who already advanced to the semi-finals at last Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV) on commentary. World champion MJF makes his Collision debut, Kris Statlander defends her TBS title against Lady Frost, Miro will be in action... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 1