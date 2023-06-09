Skye Blue scores the biggest win of her AEW career

The main event of tonight’s (June 9) episode of Rampage was a 4-way match featuring Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Skye Blue. This was a high-stakes fight, with the winner earning a title match against AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on next week’s (June 14) episode of Dynamite.

The commentators noted early on that Skye Blue was a huge underdog given the experience level and championship gold won by all of her opponents. But wouldn’t you know it, the massive underdog managed to pull off the upset. It happened after Baker and Martinez worked together to put down Rose. Baker and Martinez then brawled to the outside, leaving Rose alone in the ring for Blue to put away.

Can Skye Blue pull off another huge upset next week in the actual title match?

Here’s the current lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue for the AEW women’s world championship

Wardlow (c) vs. Jake Hager for the TNT championship

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole in a world title eliminator match

Hangman Page & Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta

Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee vs. Mogul Embassy

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?