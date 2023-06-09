Aubrey Edwards’ first AEW match just got weird with a surprise trios partner

Last week’s episode of Rampage teased a tag team match of Referee Aubrey Edwards & Mark Briscoe vs. Karen & Jeff Jarrett.
That match might sound strange enough as is, but things got even weirder during the follow-up angle on tonight’s (June 9) episode.
Karen called Aubrey out for an ass whooping. Aubrey answered the call but said AEW won’t sanction a one-on-one match between them out of respect for the men and women in the back who are actual wrestlers.
However, that’s when Mark Briscoe informed everyone that AEW will sanction a mixed trios match. It will be Jeff, Karen, and Jay Lethal versus Mark, Aubrey, and...Papa Briscoe?
Yeah, Papa Briscoe.
Check it out for yourself:
Just announced! @RealJeffJarrett, @KarenJarrett, and @theLethalJay will face @SussexCoChicken, @RefAubrey, and #PapaBriscoe in an officially sanctioned mixed trios match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2023
An official date has not yet been announced for this mixed trios tag team match. That should give AEW plenty of time to explain the logic hole of why a trios match featuring Aubrey, Papa Briscoe, and Karen Jarrett is somehow more respectful to the men and women in the back compared to a singles match of Aubrey vs. Karen.
What do you make of this angle and match, Cagesiders?
