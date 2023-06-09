AEW confirms Miro will return on the Collision premiere

It’s been reported that Miro would be a part of the roster for AEW Collision. His return was teased on Dynamite along with the company’s new Saturday show, then he was featured on the poster and name-dropped in the press release when TNT officially announced it.

All of which is to say this news doesn’t come out of thin air. But it is news, because up until now we didn’t know the wrestler formerly known as Rusev would definitely return on June 17 premiere episode of Collision.

Heaven sent and hell-bent on glory, God's Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro returns June 17th when #AEWCollision premieres on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/tSAASry8W1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 9, 2023

We haven’t seen much of The Redeemer since All Out last year. That’s where he had his last match, teaming with Darby Allin & Sting to take on House of Black — one of only four matches he wrestled in 2022. That was the source of much speculation, and we’ve seen reports of creative disagreements. But now he’s back!

Whatever Miro does on June 17 in Chicago’s United Center, he’ll do it on a show main event-ed by CM Punk & FTR taking on Bullet Club Gold’s Juice Robinson & Jay White and Samoa Joe.

Excited?