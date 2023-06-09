Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a women’s 4-way match between Britt Baker, Skye Blue, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez, with the winner earning a title shot against Toni Storm next week on Dynamite.

Also on the card: Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Big Bill, Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Spanish Announce Project, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 9