AAA announced the full card for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana, and it happens to coincide with the reveal of Pentagon Jr.’s mystery stalker.

Pentagon has been hounded over the weeks. He couldn’t even find peace in the AEW locker room. There was a very good reason for that. The stalker is on the AEW roster.

AAA posted a clip of the big reveal to be... QT Marshall!

¡Misterio resuelto!



Se descubre quién está detrás de los ataques a #Penta0M…

¡ @QTMarshall ! pic.twitter.com/8OKFOQN8Bx — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 8, 2023

Pentagon vented his frustration to Alex Abrahantes. The luchador requested help in discovering the identity of the mystery stalker. Penta didn’t have to wait long, because he was immediately attacked from behind. The perpetrator pulled up his mask to show the face of QT. “See you in Mexico, bitch!”

QT is booked for his AAA debut on June 18 in Puebla, but Penta is not part of that match. Marshall is coming to help Sam Adonis in trios action alongside Chik Tormenta against Psycho Clown, Negro Casas, and Lady Shani.

The real payback for Pentagon will come at Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15 in an ambulance match. AAA booked Penta and Laredo Kid against QT and Taurus.

The main event for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana will be Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Megacampeonato against Kenny Omega. AAA stripped Omega of the title due to injury, and Vikingo won the vacant belt. Omega sent a message explaining his motivation. He lived up to his word by inviting Vikingo to a dream match in AEW to introduce him to worldwide fans. In return to repay that kindness, Omega requested the rematch for the AAA strap that he never lost.

El Megacampeonato sigue en juego.



¿ Se quedará con @vikingo_aaa

o regresará a manos de @KennyOmegamanX ?



Descúbrelo en #TriplemaníaXXXI Tijuana.



️ Boletos: https://t.co/DM0QkqOhT2 pic.twitter.com/fgYbj87tcO — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 8, 2023

The Guerra de Rivalidades tournament continues at Triplemania XXXI Tijuana with LA Park & Rush versus Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis. Both teams consist of bitter rivals, and the losers will compete in mask versus hair at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on August 12.

Bad blood runneth over between Negro Casas and Nicho El Millonario (aka OG Psicosis), so they are engaging in team combat for personal and city pride. Negro Casas is bringing Chessman, Argenis, and Daga to represent Mexico City. Nicho will have Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger by his side to represent Tijuana, Baja California. AAA is bringing in celebrities to support each team with rapper Azcino and UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Vampiro doesn’t have a lot of time left in his wrestling career, so he’s going to make his remaining matches count. Vamp is coming for vengeance. He’s teaming with Jack Evans and Aramis against Pagano, Bestia 666, and Mecha Wolf. In the AAA universe, Vampiro has beef due to La Rebelion’s continuous attacks. Pagano has tried to stay out of it, since he is friends with both sides. There is a good chance Pagano turns on Vamp, and this leads to a final showdown at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City.

The NWA women’s champion is coming to town. Kamille is competing in a trios match billed as Mexico versus the world. The Brickhouse will be joined by Viva Van and Natalia Markova to clash with Dalys, Lady Shani, and Sexy Star. (No, that is not the original Sexy Star. The character has been reborn with a new performer.) The last time Kamille visited AAA, she led Team USA to victory in the Lucha Libre World Cup.

Copa Triplemania rounds out the action with notable visitors Willie Mack and Gringo Loco.

Como es tradición la Copa #TriplemaníaXXXI estará también en Tijuana.



Conoce a los gladiadores que formarán parte de esta lucha y habrá luchador sorpresa. ¿Quién será?



️ Boletos: https://t.co/DM0QkqOhT2 pic.twitter.com/l7unSxqnGQ — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 8, 2023

The full card for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15 includes:

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Guerra de Rivalidades: LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12)

Ambulance Match: Pentagon Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. QT Marshall & Taurus

Team Chilango (Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino) vs. Team Baja (Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno)

Vengeance Match: Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf

Mexico vs. The World: Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova

Copa Triplemania: Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz Jr., Puma King, Niño Hamburguesa, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, and a surprise luchador

Triplemania XXXI Tijuana will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.

