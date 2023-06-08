The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 7) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 903,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. This was good enough to finish in 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Overall viewers were a bit down compared to last week’s 923K, but the demo rating jumped up from 0.29, which was a very unexpected outcome.

Dynamite was going up against the finale of Vanderpump Rules and Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Vanderpump finished in first place on cable, while the NBA pulled in over 11 million viewers on network television. Given this level of competition, many folks expected Dynamite would land some of its worst numbers of the year. Instead, the demo rating of 0.33 is tied for the best number Dynamite has posted since the end of February.

See that, Tony Khan was right on the money when he claimed that Orange Cassidy is a big box office attraction; Cassidy’s defense of the AEW International championship against Swerve Strickland was the most heavily promoted match on this episode of Dynamite.

Now that Vanderpump Rules is finished and the remaining NBA Finals games don’t fall on Wednesdays, the road is clear for AEW to push its numbers up from here, especially with the return of CM Punk happening in less than two weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

