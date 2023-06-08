AEW rolled into Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 9) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

There was a promo segment featuring Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe. A six-person tag match of Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Karen Jarrett was made official.

The Lucha Bros & Bandido defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty. The Hardys were involved in the finish, where Bandido pinned Page. Afterwards, the Hardys forced Ethan Page to dance with them.

Skye Blue won a four way match that also included Britt Baker, Mercedes Martinez, and Nyla Rose. Blue got the win by pinning Rose. As a result, Blue will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW women’s world championship next week on Dynamite.

Powerhouse Hobbs beat Caleb Crush in a “quick match.”

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed picked up a win over Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico.

