Since turning heel last year, Christian Cage’s hatred of his rivals’ fathers has become the stuff of legend. Okay, the stuff of meme... close enough.

During his feuds with Jungle Jack Perry and Wardlow, Christian directed his insults at their deceased dads. Now that he’s blaming Arn Anderson for his TNT title loss at Double or Nothing, Cage is trying a new tactic. He and Luchasaurus aim to teach Double-A a lesson by physically punishing Arn’s son, Brock.

Presumably, since he calls himself “the uncrowned TNT champion”, Christian is still feuding with Wardlow. But the champ’s mentor isn’t going to take this “Father’s Day present” lying down, so Cage & his pet dinosaur better be ready for this dad to wage war on them.

Let us know how excited you are for Arn to pull out his Glock to respond. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the June 7 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Can Swerve Strickland beat Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title?

Kazuchika Okada’s #CHAOS vs Bryan Danielson’s #BCC In A Trios War

Storytime with MJF BAY BAY? Adam Cole confronts The Devil!

HOOK & Jungle Boy battles LFI’s Preston Vance & Dralístico

AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan announces a blockbuster AEW Collision Main Event!

Will Don Callis and Takeshita cut The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling?

Kris Statlander defends her TBS Championship against Anna J.A.S.

Jay White vs Ricky Starks: One on One?

#TheElite have thrown down the challenge to the #BCC for next week in Washington, DC.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/F9stF31s1l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.