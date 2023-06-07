Next week will be a busy one for AEW, as the company gets ready for the premiere of its third weekly television program on June 17. You can read more about the main event for the first episode of Collision here.

The company also booked some big matches for Dynamite a few days before CM Punk’s return in Chicago. In addition to the Adam Cole/MJF World title Eliminator match (more on that here), we’ll also get the next chapter in the feud between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club. Kenny Omega & Bryan Danielson will be busy getting ready for their big Forbidden Door matches (catch up on those here), but Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta and Hangman Page & The Young Bucks are free for a trios match.

Toni Storm will also defend her AEW Women’s title on June 14 in Washington, D.C. Her opponent will be determined via a 4Way on this week’s Rampage between Dr. Britt Baker, Skye Blue, Mercedes Martinez & Nyla Rose.

We’ll also get an eight-man tag that spins out from this week’s International title match (don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here) — and maybe gets us closer to the long awaited Swerve in our Glory feud — as Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting take on Mogul Embassy’s Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona.

Sound like a good way to spend a Wednesday night?