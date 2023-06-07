Former tag champs ensure Jay White beats Ricky Starks

Shortly after he was announced as part of CM Punk’s return match on Collision next Saturday (June 17), Jay White headed out for the main event of the June 7 Dynamite.

This one was presented as the culmination of Switchblade’s feud with Ricky Starks, with White’s Bullet Club Gold teammate Juice Robinson and Starks’ friends FTR barred from ringside in an effort to ensure a clean outcome.

In pro wrestling? Good luck with that...

Sure enough, after a hard-hitting back-and-forth 15 minutes, Starks was in control and coming off several nearfalls. He hit roshambo and clipped referee Paul Turner in the process. At that point, Austin & Colten Gunn emerged to hit Ricky with 3:10 to Yuma!

Switchblade could have won it from there, but insisted on hitting his own Blade Runner finish to add insult to injury.

Juice was out to celebrate with his fellow Bullet Club Gold member. No word yet on whether or not The Gunns are joining the Bang Bang Gang (commentary speculated they were helping White out of their hatred for FTR), but based on their names alone — you can’t say they wouldn’t fit.

