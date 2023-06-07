The June 7 Dynamite brought Tony Khan’s latest announcement about Collision (I have to check my math, but I think this was the 17th straight Wednesday with news from the boss about AEW’s new Saturday show*).

We were learning about the main event of the June 17 premiere in Chicago, which we learned last week would feature the return of CM Punk. The main event will also feature Punk, and combine several rumors about potential first opponents.

Collision’s first main event will be a trios match. He’ll team with his friends and fellow presidents of the Bret Hart fan club, AEW World Tag champs FTR. They’ll take on two men Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler have had issues with recently, Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White & Juice Robinson, and one of Punk’s oldest foes, Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe.

White takes on FTR ally Ricky Starks in the main event of tonight’s Dynamite, so we’ll see how that builds to next Saturday’s main event.

