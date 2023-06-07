AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 7, 2023): Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (June 7) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Colorado Springs, Colorado’s Broadmoor World Arena, with Orange Cassidy making his latest International title defense against Swerve Strickland, and Ricky Starks taking on Jay White with their allies banned from ringside! Plus, we’ll hear from World champion MJF, get a Texas Tornado Tag match between JungleHOOK and LFI’s Preston Vance & Dralistico, see Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in trios action against CHAOS’ Rocky Romero & Best Friends, learn about the main event of Collision’s June 17 premiere from Tony Khan, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 7