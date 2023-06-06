 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Danielson/Okada & Ospreay/Omega confirmed for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

By Sean Rueter
With their Dominion event in the books, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is turning their focus to the promotion of June 25’s Forbidden Door PPV with AEW. At a press conference this morning, they announced two main event-caliber matches for Toronto.

One we basically learned about this past Sunday during Dominion. Bryan Danielson wants to face Kazuchika Okada, and so he shall...

Dominion also gave us the finals of a mini-tournament to determine IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega’s next challenger. As expected, it was won by the man he took the belt from, Will Ospreay. There was speculation that a rematch of their classic Wrestle Kingdom 17 match might be held for All In in London’s Wembley Stadium, and maybe they’ll run this back in August. But either way, we’re getting it at Forbidden Door II.

We know there will be an Owen Hart Tournament match or two on this year’s Forbidden Door, but otherwise nothing else has been announced for June 25 in Toronto just yet. But do you really need anything else?

