Tony Khan saved another big Collision announcement for this week’s Dynamite

By Sean Rueter
Over the past month, Dynamite has featured AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan teasing the debut of the company’s new Saturday show Collision, revealing most of the show’s early schedule, announcing the premiere for Chicago, and finally confirming that CM Punk will be the star of the show.

What’s left to announce? Funny you should ask...

We’ve heard a few things about prospective Punk opponents, ranging from Chris Jericho to Samoa Joe to Jay White. Seems more likely he’ll get promo time to set-up his first match/feud for a later episode rather than actually wrestle on this one, though. Some other marquee options — like a Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite Blood & Guts match — probably won’t happen with Forbidden Door II the next weekend.

So we’re kind of stumped. Give us your best guess for the main event of Collision’s June 17 premiere in Chicago’s United Center. Here’s the rest of what’s been announced for Dynamite tomorrow night:

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the International championship

• Jay White vs. Ricky Starks with Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside

• We’ll hear from World champion MJF

• Jungle Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Tornado Tag match

• Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Best Friends & Rocky Romero)

