Tony Khan saved another big Collision announcement for this week’s Dynamite

Over the past month, Dynamite has featured AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan teasing the debut of the company’s new Saturday show Collision, revealing most of the show’s early schedule, announcing the premiere for Chicago, and finally confirming that CM Punk will be the star of the show.

What’s left to announce? Funny you should ask...

This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will announce the MAIN EVENT for the Saturday, June 17 Premiere of #AEWCollision!



Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Colorado Springs at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/3qWu2mQNdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2023

We’ve heard a few things about prospective Punk opponents, ranging from Chris Jericho to Samoa Joe to Jay White. Seems more likely he’ll get promo time to set-up his first match/feud for a later episode rather than actually wrestle on this one, though. Some other marquee options — like a Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite Blood & Guts match — probably won’t happen with Forbidden Door II the next weekend.

So we’re kind of stumped. Give us your best guess for the main event of Collision’s June 17 premiere in Chicago’s United Center. Here’s the rest of what’s been announced for Dynamite tomorrow night: