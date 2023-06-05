For the second week in a row, Rampage was in its regular 10pm ET time slot on Fri., June 2.

While not exactly “PPV worthy”, last week’s episode was loaded by recent Rampage standards. The show featured four title matches and some thrilling action. It helped AEW keep its Friday night rating flat at .11 among 18-49 year olds. Viewership wasn’t as strong as the previous week’s PPV go home, falling to 357,000.

The show finished 12th among cable originals on the night — a night which didn’t feature competion from either the NBA or Stanley Cup Finals.

Next week, Rampage air opposite Game 4 of the Denver/Miami basketball series. That shouldn’t impact its spot on the TNT schedule, but will probably lure some of AEW’s audience regardless of the quality of the card.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Numbers via Wrestlenomics