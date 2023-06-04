Andrade’s return match from injury won’t be in AEW

Andrade is nearing his return to the ring from injury, and now we know the date of his first match back. Surprisingly, it will not be in AEW.

Andrade was last seen wrestling in an AEW ring on September 4, 2022 in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. El Idolo underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in November of 2022. Andrade has been working hard on the comeback trail, and his return to AEW is imminent. All signs point toward Andrade appearing on AEW’s new Saturday night program Collision, which debuts on June 17.

Andrade is getting a little ring work in before that date. It was announced that El Idolo will compete in a Triangular de la Muerte match against Psycho Clown and Cibernetico on June 15 for a lucha libre indie show in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico.

Andrade should have a fresh slate to work his magic on Collision. It might take a few weeks to get cooking on an angle, depending on if Collision will be used for the build to Forbidden Door on June 25. Andrade is unlikely to be used for that PPV due to the working relationship between NJPW and CMLL. El Idolo might have his eye on participating in the Owen Hart Cup memorial tournament. That would be tranquilo.

How would you like to see Andrade used for his return to AEW?