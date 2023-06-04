Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023?

During New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event, AEW star Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance via video to make clear he wants to tangle with Kazuchika Okada:

“For the last 10 years, I’ve heard people talk about how great you are. How you’re the best wrestler of this generation. But I’ve also heard in interviews you said that you want to wrestle me, that you want to fight me. Watching you, you’re good. I know you’re good. But I am the litmus test of great. You want to wrestle Bryan Danielson? You call yourself the Rainmaker but you step into the ring with me and you’re getting into the fucking desert, and they’re ain’t gonna be no rain.”

Okada agreed to the match and seemed to indicate it will be happening at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sun., June 25, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Two of the best wrestlers on the planet may finally get the chance to square up with each other in a match.

Like it?