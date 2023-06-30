After airing Dynamite and taping Rampage in Hamilton, Ontario on Wednesday, they stuck around in FirstOntario Centre on Thursday to tape the July 1 Collision.
AEW has advertised multiple matches for Saturday’s card. Let’s see how those panned out, and what else we should expect, courtesy of PWInsider and Wrestling Headlines:
- MJF def. Kip Morris in a non-title squash. Hamilton’s own Ethan Page was out for a babyface promo that led to another match for Max’s AEW World championship.
- MJF def. Ethan Page to retain the AEW World title
- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Dustin Rhodes to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
- Miro def. Anthony Henry
- An in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone, Bullet Club Gold & The Gunns revealed that Jay White & the Ass Boys would be banned from ringside for Juice Robinson’s first round Owen match against Ricky Starks. The heels ran down CM Punk & FTR on the mic, which led to CMFTR appearing on the big screen to say they’d take them on any time.
- Ricky Starks def. Juice Robinson to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Starks will now face his old partner Hobbs in round two.
- Switchblade & The Gunns were back out to try for a beatdown, but Punk, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler made the save.
- Kris Statlander def. Lady Frost to retain the TBS championship
- It was announced that the Bang Bang Gang (White & Robinson) are getting an Eliminator match against FTR next week, so if they win they get a shot at the Top Guys’ AEW Tag belts.
- Samoa Joe def. Roderick Strong to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. CM Punk was on commentary, and came down for a staredown with his long-time rival and round two opponent.
