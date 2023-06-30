After airing Dynamite and taping Rampage in Hamilton, Ontario on Wednesday, they stuck around in FirstOntario Centre on Thursday to tape the July 1 Collision.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for Saturday’s card. Let’s see how those panned out, and what else we should expect, courtesy of PWInsider and Wrestling Headlines:

MJF def. Kip Morris in a non-title squash. Hamilton’s own Ethan Page was out for a babyface promo that led to another match for Max’s AEW World championship.

MJF def. Ethan Page to retain the AEW World title

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Dustin Rhodes to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Miro def. Anthony Henry

An in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone, Bullet Club Gold & The Gunns revealed that Jay White & the Ass Boys would be banned from ringside for Juice Robinson’s first round Owen match against Ricky Starks. The heels ran down CM Punk & FTR on the mic, which led to CMFTR appearing on the big screen to say they’d take them on any time.

Ricky Starks def. Juice Robinson to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Starks will now face his old partner Hobbs in round two.

Switchblade & The Gunns were back out to try for a beatdown, but Punk, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler made the save.

Kris Statlander def. Lady Frost to retain the TBS championship

It was announced that the Bang Bang Gang (White & Robinson) are getting an Eliminator match against FTR next week, so if they win they get a shot at the Top Guys’ AEW Tag belts.

Samoa Joe def. Roderick Strong to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. CM Punk was on commentary, and came down for a staredown with his long-time rival and round two opponent.

Who’s watching Collision at 8pm ET on TNT?