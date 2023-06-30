Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Komander.

Also on the card: QTV’s QT Marshall & Johnny TV (John Morrison) take on Matt Hardy & Brother Zay, Shawn Spears is back for a match with The Blade, Hikaru Shida goes one-on-one with Taya Valkyrie, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 30