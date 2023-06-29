Forbidden Door fallout show gets Dynamite's lowest rating in years

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 28) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 809,000 viewers for a 0.24 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are down quite a bit from last Wednesday (10% and 27% lower, to be exact). Wrestlenomics also points out that the overall audience number is the lowest since May 3, and the demo number is the lowest Dynamite has done in its normal time slot since June 24, 2020.

What little brightside there is is that AEW finished third among cable originals. Competition wasn't exactly stout, though. The NHL Draft led the way with a .25 in 18-49.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

